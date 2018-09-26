Medical shows: In the Sept. 25 Calendar section, a review of two new medical shows — NBC’s series “New Amsterdam” and PBS’ documentary “The Mayo Clinic: Faith - Hope - Science” — said that the programs would premiere Monday. They premiered Tuesday.
Shared campus: In the Sept. 25 Section A, an article about two Los Angeles schools that share the same campus and compete for students said that enrollment in the Los Angeles Unified School District had increased by about 1,000 students last year. It was the number of charter school students that increased by that amount last year.
Iran military parade: In the Sept. 23 Section A, an article about an attack on a military parade in Iran described the Ahwazi Democratic Popular Front as a Sunni Muslim group. It is not. The article also said the group claimed responsibility for the attack. Although a man claiming to represent the group made that assertion on television, the group later posted a statement on its website denying any responsibility.