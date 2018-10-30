Playwright: In the Oct. 29 California section, an obituary for writer Ntozake Shange stated that her play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf” was Tony Award-nominated in 1975. The play was first produced professionally in 1975, opened on Broadway in 1976 and was nominated the next year.
