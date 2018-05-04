West Hollywood: In the May 3 Section A, an article examining the possible earthquake risk to buildings in West Hollywood referred in one instance to John Duran as the mayor. He is the mayor pro tem.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers' representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.