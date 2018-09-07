Police appeal to public in search for 15-year-old girl's killer; $50,000 reward is offered

On April 27 shortly before 9 p.m., Hannah told her mother that she wanted to grab a bite to eat. The two were staying with relatives a few blocks from the burger stand, so Hannah and her mother made the short walk to the restaurant, located in the 7700 block of South Western Avenue in Manchester Square. Hannah and her mother were waiting for their food when a person ran up and began shooting. Bell was shot, and died at a hospital. No one else was hurt.