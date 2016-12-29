Two injured when helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy

A helicopter crashed near the summit of Mt. Baldy on Thursday, injuring two and prompting an emergency rescue air operation by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Four people were in the helicopter, but only two were injured, the fire department said.

The department tweeted that hikers reported that the four people appeared to be talking just after the crash. One passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and another was taken by air.

The crash occurred about 1,000 feet west of the summit, in an area that ground transportation couldn’t reach, the department said on Twitter.

The helicopter, a Robinson R-44, made a hard landing for unknown reasons, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, in an email.

The rear of the helicopter, the tail boom, was “significantly damaged,” Gregor said, and the FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

The nature of the passengers’ injuries was not immediately known.

