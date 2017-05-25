Authorities search grandmother's home in case of missing 5-year-old boy

Investigators looking for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., who has been missing for more than a month, searched the Montebello home of his grandmother on Thursday.

During the two-hour search of the paternal grandmother’s home, which began about 9 a.m., investigators seized “various items of evidence,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We’re just searching for additional evidence to help us locate the child,” said Los Angeles Sheriff’s Det. Louie Aguilera. He declined to say what items authorities recovered but said the search was related to “new investigative leads that we have developed.”

The boy was reported missing on April 22, two days after he went to Disneyland with his father and his relatives.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, has been named a person of interest in the case, and detectives said that he has given “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements. Andressian was found unconscious in a South Pasadena park at 6:30 a.m. April 22, the day he was supposed to return the boy to his estranged wife. .

Andressian was briefly held on charges of child endangerment and child abduction, then released because of insufficient evidence. He has hired a lawyer and refused to speak with investigators, giving only a written statement provided by his attorney.

Aramazd was last seen alive April 21 about 1 a.m. after leaving Disneyland with his father and other relatives. Investigators also think the elder Andressian visited the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara County with the boy before he was reported missing, but there were no confirmed sightings of the child there.

Earlier this month, authorities increased a reward for information on Aramazd’s disappearance to $20,000. The boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, made a tearful plea to the public at a news conference.

“My son’s disappearance is my worst nightmare,” she said, adding that she thinks Aramazd is still alive. She told her son to be brave and that she loves him.

The next day deputies returned to the park where Andressian was found to conduct a large-scale search with cadaver dogs, horses and a drone. They found nothing.

