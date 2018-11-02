Video released of fatal 2016 LAPD shooting in Boyle Heights that left man dead

Police attempted to stop the car, which eventually pulled into a cul-de-sac in the 1200 block of Atwood Street. Gonzalez ran out of the car and into a driveway, where people tried to block him from going further, according to the report. Officers caught up, and there was a short struggle. The report said that Gonzalez had the gun in his left hand, dropped it, then picked it up during the altercation. After Gonzalez picked up the gun, Medina fired twice, the report said.