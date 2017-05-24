Lawsuit claims L.A. Unified did not protect students from sexual abuse at El Sereno Elementary School, lawsuit claims

Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in a civil lawsuit brought against the Los Angeles Unified School District by five former students at El Sereno Elementary School who say the school system did not do enough to keep a sexually abusive teacher out of the classroom.

The students allege that the teacher molested them between 2008 and 2010, but that school officials had reports of the teacher's inappropriate behavior dating back to 2003.

Lawyers for the students, who are now teenagers, say the school’s principal and assistant principal received complaints in 2003 that teacher Armando Gonzalez was making inappropriate comments in front of children and complaints in 2005 and 2009 that he inappropriately touched students.

They presented district records that showed that the principal only took action to remove the Gonzalez from campus in March 2010, when a third-grader said Gonzalez had kissed her on the lips the year before.

Before that, school administrators recorded the complaints and reported them to district officials, warned Gonzalez not to touch students or make inappropriate comments and went over the district’s sexual harassment policies with him, Alice Ballard-Treptow, who was the principal at the time the girls allege they were molested, said during her testimony Wednesday.

During opening statements, a lawyer for L.A Unified told the jury that, during the period in question, two different school principals and an assistant principal acted "reasonably, responsibly and professionally" whenever complaints arose about Gonzalez's behavior.

Gonzalez was arrested in 2013, around the same time as the lawsuit was filed, but the district attorney did not file charges against him, citing a lack of evidence. The district moved to fire Gonzalez in 2012 but he contested the action, then resigned in 2013 without receiving a settlement.

The former students are seeking damages from the school district for negligence.