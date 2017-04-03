Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Cybersecurity whizzes, the Trump University settlement, USC's innovative head chaplain: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- USC's head chaplain stands out. He's a Hindu with a law degree.
- Students from North Hollywood High School are flying to Baltimore this week to compete in a cyber security contest.
- A San Pedro High School baseball player was badly beaten on Thursday night.
- A judge in San Diego approved a $25-million Trump University settlement, ending six years of acrimonious litigation.
In California:
- California has spent more than $890 million to boost community college completion, but statewide rates have yet to increase.
- Bay Area school districts face budget deficits.
Nationwide:
- Trump will nominate former Jeb Bush lawyer and school voucher supporter Carlos Muñiz as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.
- How some community colleges and other schools are trying to help more students graduate.