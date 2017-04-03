Editorial
Why Trump lies
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Three teams from North Hollywood High School are competing in a cyber security competition in Baltimore.
  • A San Pedro High School baseball player was beaten up on Thursday.
Betsy DeVosCommunity CollegesHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Cybersecurity whizzes, the Trump University settlement, USC's innovative head chaplain: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Alexander Ke left, Eugene Woo and other members of the North Hollywood High School cyber defense team are cheered at a pep rally. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Alexander Ke left, Eugene Woo and other members of the North Hollywood High School cyber defense team are cheered at a pep rally. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • California has spent more than $890 million to boost community college completion, but statewide rates have yet to increase.
  • Bay Area school districts face budget deficits.

Nationwide:

  • Trump will nominate former Jeb Bush lawyer and school voucher supporter Carlos Muñiz as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.
  • How some community colleges and other schools are trying to help more students graduate.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°