Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Rodriguez is stepping down from the role of president, but he'll stay on the school board.
High schools that get grads to college, Berkeley class disruptions, the mystery of Frida Sofia: What's new in education
|Sonali Kohli
Around Los Angeles:
- These are the 10 L.A. Unified high schools that sent the highest percentage of their 2016 graduates to college.
- A campus group says Milo Yiannopoulos will speak at Cal State Fullerton as planned, despite protests.
- This Orange County middle school bans cellphones at lunch. So students talk.
In California:
- The University of California system will chip in at least $300,000 to help UC Berkeley pay security costs for controversial speakers, including those at "Free Speech Week" later this month.
- On campus, Berkeley students are facing canceled classes and office hours, and they're not happy about it.
Nationwide and beyond:
- The Mexican government announced there were no missing children trapped under a school, after rescuers spent days searching for a 12-year-old girl who may never have existed.
- The U.S. Department of Education's inspector general audited Western Governors University and wants the online college to return federal financial aid to the tune of $713 million.
- These Miami fourth-grade students wrote about their experiences during Hurricane Irma.