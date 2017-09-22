LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

High schools that get grads to college, Berkeley class disruptions, the mystery of Frida Sofia: What's new in education

Berkeley students are worried about "Free Speech Week" interruptions. (David Butow/for the Times)
Around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • The University of California system will chip in at least $300,000 to help UC Berkeley pay security costs for controversial speakers, including those at "Free Speech Week" later this month.
  • On campus, Berkeley students are facing canceled classes and office hours, and they're not happy about it. 

Nationwide and beyond:

Latest updates

