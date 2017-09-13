A new LAUSD graduation rate, changes at Celerity, dumping the old science tests: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
- The L.A. Unified board is scheduled to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would give the superintendent four months to compile a report on student trends far beyond the graduation rate.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Michelle King announced L.A. Unified's highest ever graduation rate. Again.
- Celerity, an L.A. charter school network under local and federal investigation, is parting from its parent group and a longtime leader.
In California:
- Follow today's California State Board of Education meeting with us.
- The Obama administration would not let California suspend an old science test, but California did so anyway, and Betsy DeVos' Department of Education retroactively approved the change.
- Steve Bannon is scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley later this month.
Nationwide:
- Meet Detroit Public Schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti, and read about his reaction to learning that the district spent $340,000 on Domino's Pizza for classroom parties last year.
- Betsy DeVos has embarked on a
"Rethink School" bus tour.