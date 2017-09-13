LOCAL Education

  • An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
  • The L.A. Unified board is scheduled to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would give the superintendent four months to compile a report on student trends far beyond the graduation rate.
A new LAUSD graduation rate, changes at Celerity, dumping the old science tests: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King, left, with school board member Monica Garcia (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Michelle King announced L.A. Unified's highest ever graduation rate. Again.
  • Celerity, an L.A. charter school network under local and federal investigation, is parting from its parent group and a longtime leader.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Meet Detroit Public Schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti, and read about his reaction to learning that the district spent $340,000 on Domino's Pizza for classroom parties last year.
  • Betsy DeVos has embarked on a
    "Rethink School" bus tour.

 

Latest updates

