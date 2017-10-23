Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
- The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
A state board clears Rodriguez, Steyer's UC gift, new leadership for college Republicans: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Ref Rodriguez has one less problem to worry about — for now.
- Now is the time to apply for a school within L.A. Unified. (To learn more about how this works, read our guide to magnet school applications.)
In California:
- Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is giving the University of California $2.3 million to boost its legal services for immigrants.
- A UC Irvine student with ties to Milo Yiannopoulos won control of the California college Republicans this weekend.
Nationwide:
- A conversation between the mothers of young men who have been accused of sexual assault.
- Seniors raising their grandchildren struggle with balancing the needs of retiring with the costs of college.