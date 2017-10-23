LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
  • The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
A state board clears Rodriguez, Steyer's UC gift, new leadership for college Republicans: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Students arrive for classes at the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in 2015. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Ref Rodriguez has one less problem to worry about — for now.
  • Now is the time to apply for a school within L.A. Unified. (To learn more about how this works, read our guide to magnet school applications.)

In California:

  • Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is giving the University of California $2.3 million to boost its legal services for immigrants.
  • A UC Irvine student with ties to Milo Yiannopoulos won control of the California college Republicans this weekend.

Nationwide: 

  • A conversation between the mothers of young men who have been accused of sexual assault.
  • Seniors raising their grandchildren struggle with balancing the needs of retiring with the costs of college.

Latest updates

