Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- UCLA is working to fill all 4,350 freshman seats by appealing directly to the students.
- The L.A. County Board of Education voted not to renew a charter school that had moved three times in less than four years.
After battling for space, Westchester Secondary Charter School will close
|Anna M. Phillips
In less than four years, Westchester Secondary Charter School had moved three times in an endless search for the right home. First, the school settled in a church that was sold, then another church that later was deemed unsuitable, and then finally it shared the campus of a traditional public school.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Education voted not to renew the school’s charter for another five-year term.