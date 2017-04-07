LOCAL Education

After battling for space, Westchester Secondary Charter School will close

Anna M. Phillips
Students look for their classrooms on the opening day of instruction at the Westchester Secondary Charter school in 2013.

In less than four years, Westchester Secondary Charter School had moved three times in an endless search for the right home. First, the school settled in a church that was sold, then another church that later was deemed unsuitable, and then finally it shared the campus of a traditional public school.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Education voted not to renew the school’s charter for another five-year term.

