U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited a Washington, D.C. charter school Friday. She petted a lizard, read a Dr. Seuss book and took questions from reporters for about five minutes.

DeVos has barely made herself available to mainstream news reporters and declined an opportunity to speak this week at the D.C. conference of the national Education Writers Association.

She has left some major questions about the federal government’s role in education unanswered. One important one is the future of enforcement of civil rights law in education.

The Obama administration was concerned about differing rates of school discipline for minority students and those with disabilities.

When asked about whether she viewed the statistics in a similar way, she said, “I think that every student, every individual, is unique and special, and we need to be really intent on focusing on the needs of each individual student.”