Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- There's been a big jump in youth homelessness in L.A. County
- Now that charter school backers have a majority on the L.A. Unified school board, they say they want things like a better space allocation process and a less combative relationship with the district.
Are school suspension rate gaps a problem? 'Every student is ... unique and special,' says DeVos
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited a Washington, D.C. charter school Friday. She petted a lizard, read a Dr. Seuss book and took questions from reporters for about five minutes.
DeVos has barely made herself available to mainstream news reporters and declined an opportunity to speak this week at the D.C. conference of the national Education Writers Association.
She has left some major questions about the federal government’s role in education unanswered. One important one is the future of enforcement of civil rights law in education.
The Obama administration was concerned about differing rates of school discipline for minority students and those with disabilities.
When asked about whether she viewed the statistics in a similar way, she said, “I think that every student, every individual, is unique and special, and we need to be really intent on focusing on the needs of each individual student.”
On Thursday, DeVos released a statement praising President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate change accord. When asked about whether the move might affect how climate change is taught in schools, she doubled down on that support. “The president has made good on a promise to ensure that the American people are not subject to overreach,” she said.
When asked about her personal views on climate change, she would not say whether she believed man has contributed to environmental changes.
“I believe that certainly, the climate changes,” she said as she stood near the school’s science fair. “Yes.”
When DeVos also was asked what should be done about the changing temperatures, she said, “I don’t have any answer, I’m here to talk about students in schools today.”
DeVos was touring Eagle Academy Public Charter School, an elementary school focused on serving and integrating students with disabilities, to promote her department’s relaunch of a website focused on special education law. While Trump’s proposed budget would cut money from education in general, it would boost funding for charter schools.
She watched a student in a one-on-one sensory integration physical therapy session, and comforted a child whose father had recently died. She also asked students about their science projects.
In one classroom, she sat next to a student who was playing with a toy car and practicing writing the letter P. When she asked him what his name was, he demurred at first and burst into giggles. When a teacher presented her with a bearded dragon named Mushu, DeVos stroked the creature twice, tentatively.
She read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” to students, signed the book and returned it to the school’s library.
And between classrooms, she passed drawings of Mary McLeod Bethune, the namesake of Bethune-Cookman, the university where DeVos recently delivered a commencement address and was booed.
Editor's note: The author of this post is a board member of the association.