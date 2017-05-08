Balancing homework with immigration fears, Trump's HBCU confusion, a teen with options: What's new in education today

LOCAL Education

  • A 15-year-old boy was killed by police outside Torrey Pines High School this weekend. The teen himself called 911, and pointed a BB gun at officers when they arrived.
  • Thousands of teens balance high school with planning in case their parents are deported.
Joy Resmovits
Daniel Garcia, 17, inside his bedroom at his grandmother's home in El Sereno. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A Santee Education Complex student of modest means earned himself a wealth of college options.
  • Local teens balance high school with the adult responsibility of preparing for their parents' potential deportation.
  • Young men with autism learn how to interact with police officers.
  • USC's student president, the first in his family to go to college, talks about what drove him to leadership.

In California:

  • The state made a much-publicized turn away from punitive discipline measures. But 40% of teachers told their union they haven't been trained in alternative methods.
  • Khan Academy materials could officially make their way into your Southern California classroom.

Nationwide:

