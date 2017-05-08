Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
Balancing homework with immigration fears, Trump's HBCU confusion, a teen with options: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A Santee Education Complex student of modest means earned himself a wealth of college options.
- Local teens balance high school with the adult responsibility of preparing for their parents' potential deportation.
- Young men with autism learn how to interact with police officers.
- USC's student president, the first in his family to go to college, talks about what drove him to leadership.
In California:
- The state made a much-publicized turn away from punitive discipline measures. But 40% of teachers told their union they haven't been trained in alternative methods.
- Khan Academy materials could officially make their way into your Southern California classroom.
Nationwide:
- A deep look at how school choice leads to the sorting of New York's students by race and class.
- President Trump made a confusing statement about funding historically black colleges, and now he and Betsy DeVos are defending their support of such institutions.