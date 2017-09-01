LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Schools across California are bracing for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
  • USC's investigators are looking for photographs of former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito.
Betsy DeVosCalifornia State UniversityHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Bracing for DACA decision, investigating Puliafito, DeVos' roundtable: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Erik Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency)
(Erik Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Police arrested an alleged gang member in connection with an assault that left a San Pedro High School teenager comatose.
  • A private investigator working for USC is seeking evidence of former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito's activities.

In California:

Nationwide: 

  • A boycott of a school that serves exclusively Native American students in upstate New York has been resolved.
  • What the invitation list to a roundtable in Florida says about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
94°