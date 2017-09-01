Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Schools across California are bracing for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
- USC's investigators are looking for photographs of former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito.
Bracing for DACA decision, investigating Puliafito, DeVos' roundtable: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Police arrested an alleged gang member in connection with an assault that left a San Pedro High School teenager comatose.
- A private investigator working for USC is seeking evidence of former medical school dean Carmen Puliafito's activities.
In California:
- Schools are issuing messages of solidarity and urging President Trump to help students in light of his reported upcoming decision to pull the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
- Trump has proposed slashing federal work study for college students, a program that has given $107 million in aid to Californians.
Nationwide:
- A boycott of a school that serves exclusively Native American students in upstate New York has been resolved.
- What the invitation list to a roundtable in Florida says about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.