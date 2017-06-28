LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Over 30 Senate Democrat wrote Betsy DeVos a letter to voice their concern over how she is handling civil rights issues.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a church school in Missouri has a religious-freedom right to receive a tax-funded grant to improve its playground.
Brown's budget, Democrats' DeVos concerns, LAUSD spending: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Justin Sullivan / Getty)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Why is L.A. Unified spending more money when the district has fewer students to educate?
  • A former L.A. School Police Department officer pleaded guilty in a federal case that accused him of trying to solicit sex from a 15-year-old. The man offered an undercover agent posing as a young girl $150 for sex in a 2016 sting operation.

In California:

  • Gov. Jerry Brown's $183-billion budget includes increases in education spending.
  • A California Department of Education review asserts that the Tehachapi Unified School District is failing its students with disabilities. 

Nationwide:

  • Researchers found that adults see black girls as "less innocent" and less in need of protection than their white peers.
  • Democratic Senators wrote a letter criticizing Betsy DeVos' record on civil rights enforcement.

