Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Brown's budget, Democrats' DeVos concerns, LAUSD spending: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Why is L.A. Unified spending more money when the district has fewer students to educate?
- A former L.A. School Police Department officer pleaded guilty in a federal case that accused him of trying to solicit sex from a 15-year-old. The man offered an undercover agent posing as a young girl $150 for sex in a 2016 sting operation.
In California:
- Gov. Jerry Brown's $183-billion budget includes increases in education spending.
- A California Department of Education review asserts that the Tehachapi Unified School District is failing its students with disabilities.
Nationwide: