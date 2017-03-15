Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Say hello to the California School Dashboard.
- L.A. Unified’s chief financial officer warned the district about a looming financial deficit on her way out.
Trump's infrastructure foe, arts funding, the cost of the big college aid proposal: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A USC professor will become the first African American president of a Federal Reserve regional bank.
- Could unused real estate help offset L.A. Unified's deficit?
In California:
- How is Gov. Brown likely to react to Democratic lawmakers' proposal to reduce college students' debt?
- A look at federal support for arts education in California.
Nationwide: