LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • University of California President Janet Napolitano disputed the findings of a scathing state audit.
  • Teachers at a group of Sacramento charter schools founded by former Mayor Kevin Johnson are trying to unionize.
California State UniversityFor ParentsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's gift, L.A. Unified's lunch promise, evaluating Beaudry: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg)
(Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Despite the federal government's move to relax school lunch rules, L.A. Unified is sticking with its healthier meals.
  • L.A. Unified would actually lose money from the sale of its headquarters, a study found.

In California:

  • Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received the largest private donation in CSU history.
  • Not all school districts fully understand the state's school funding formula, a new report finds.

Nationwide:

  • Former Chicago schools chief Barbara Byrd-Bennett is heading to prison for her role in a $20-million corruption scheme.
  • The F.B.I. is investigating an incident at American University in Washington in which bananas were found hanging from nooses around campus.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°