Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- University of California President Janet Napolitano disputed the findings of a scathing state audit.
- Teachers at a group of Sacramento charter schools founded by former Mayor Kevin Johnson are trying to unionize.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's gift, L.A. Unified's lunch promise, evaluating Beaudry: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Despite the federal government's move to relax school lunch rules, L.A. Unified is sticking with its healthier meals.
- L.A. Unified would actually lose money from the sale of its headquarters, a study found.
In California:
- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has received the largest private donation in CSU history.
- Not all school districts fully understand the state's school funding formula, a new report finds.
Nationwide:
- Former Chicago schools chief Barbara Byrd-Bennett is heading to prison for her role in a $20-million corruption scheme.
- The F.B.I. is investigating an incident at American University in Washington in which bananas were found hanging from nooses around campus.