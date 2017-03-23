LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Students protested, but Cal State leaders voted to approve a tuition hike.
  • Celerity Educational Group, in a newsletter to parents, defended its founder's 2013 income of $471,842.
The Cal State tuition increase, college promises and a crucial Supreme Court ruling: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A former student of Chino High School was arrested after allegedly tweeting that his alma mater "needs a good shooting."
  • L.A. Unified is telling kindergartners that they have seats waiting for them at certain colleges. 

In California:

Nationwide:

  • The Supreme Court ruled unanimously to strengthen the rights of students with disabilities. The Court ruled in favor of the parents of a Colorado boy with autism who left the public school system after his progress "essentially stalled."
  • Washington, D.C. Public Schools have approved a new system for rating schools. Where California uses colors, D.C. will soon use stars.

Latest updates

