- Students protested, but Cal State leaders voted to approve a tuition hike.
- Celerity Educational Group, in a newsletter to parents, defended its founder's 2013 income of $471,842.
The Cal State tuition increase, college promises and a crucial Supreme Court ruling: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A former student of Chino High School was arrested after allegedly tweeting that his alma mater "needs a good shooting."
- L.A. Unified is telling kindergartners that they have seats waiting for them at certain colleges.
In California:
- Cal State trustees approved a tuition hike while students protested the meeting by shouting "Shame! Shame! Shame!"
- More on what those protesters said.
Nationwide:
- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously to strengthen the rights of students with disabilities. The Court ruled in favor of the parents of a Colorado boy with autism who left the public school system after his progress "essentially stalled."
- Washington, D.C. Public Schools have approved a new system for rating schools. Where California uses colors, D.C. will soon use stars.