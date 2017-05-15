Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- The runoff elections for the L.A. Unified school board races take place Tuesday.
- L.A.'s Loyola Marymount University is the only place in the U.S. where you can get a master's degree in Yoga Studies.
California's top speller, crucial L.A. Unified school board races, school Googlification: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- How the L.A. Unified school board race got so brutal.
In California:
- This 12-year-old from Clovis won the state spelling bee for the third time in a row.
- Some California schools are trying to understand and teach something called "social and emotional learning."
Nationwide:
- Every U.S. secretary of Education has spoken to the Education Writers Assn., but Betsy DeVos is declining to do so.
- A debate over vouchers is dividing the school-choice movement.
- Google has transformed America's classrooms. In return, the company gets future customers.