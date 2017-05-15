CALIFORNIA
Climb inside the massive tunnel 60 feet below downtown L.A.
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

California's top speller, crucial L.A. Unified school board races, school Googlification: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Every U.S. secretary of Education has spoken to the Education Writers Assn., but Betsy DeVos is declining to do so.
  • A debate over vouchers is dividing the school-choice movement.
  • Google has transformed America's classrooms. In return, the company gets future customers.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°