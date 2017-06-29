Californians, you have until Friday to comment on this key education plan

How should California rate its schools and districts, reward their success or step in to help when there's failure?

If you think you can answer these questions, which affect education across the state, you have until Friday to make your voice heard.

Friday is the deadline for submitting a comment on the state's plan for fulfilling the Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA, as it's known, is the replacement to the No Child Left Behind Act. Where No Child garnered criticism for being punitive and prescriptive, the new law shifts the most control over schools to states.

President Obama signed it in late 2015. At bare minimum, ESSA requires that states identify the lowest performing 5% of their high-poverty schools, as well as high schools with persistently low graduation rates, and help them improve. How that's done is up to the state, especially now that U.S. Education secretary Betsy DeVos has pulled back Obama's more prescriptive regulations.

California's leaders say they want public input — but at a recent meeting L.A. County held to get feedback, only eight people showed up.

You can read our reporting on a recent draft of California's plan here, and submit your comments here. To submit your commentary, you can take this state survey.