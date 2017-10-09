CALIFORNIA
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
  • One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
  • The student appointee to the Cal State Board of Trustees also is a DACA recipient. We talked to him about it, and about other pressing campus issues.

Rodriguez's school janitors, Cal State's student trustee, a Marlborough settlement: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:

  • When Ref Rodriguez ran for the L.A. school board, three janitors vouched for him in campaign mailers. They also appear on prosecutors' list of campaign donors he allegedly illegal reimbursed.  
  • Marlborough School, a private girls school, settled a case with Chelsea Burkett, who was abused by her English teacher.

In California:

  • Meet Cal State student trustee Jorge Reyes Salinas, a Peruvian immigrant and DACA recipient who didn't understand what his lack of legal status meant until high school.
  • The state has beefed up the online tools it uses to track how many high school seniors complete and submit college financial aid applications.

Nationwide: 

