Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
- One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
- The student appointee to the Cal State Board of Trustees also is a DACA recipient. We talked to him about it, and about other pressing campus issues.
Rodriguez's school janitors, Cal State's student trustee, a Marlborough settlement: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- When Ref Rodriguez ran for the L.A. school board, three janitors vouched for him in campaign mailers. They also appear on prosecutors' list of campaign donors he allegedly illegal reimbursed.
- Marlborough School, a private girls school, settled a case with Chelsea Burkett, who was abused by her English teacher.
In California:
- Meet Cal State student trustee Jorge Reyes Salinas, a Peruvian immigrant and DACA recipient who didn't understand what his lack of legal status meant until high school.
- The state has beefed up the online tools it uses to track how many high school seniors complete and submit college financial aid applications.
Nationwide:
- The Trump administration's hard-line immigration demands could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
- How America's schools are working to accommodate Puerto Rican hurricane refugees.