Caruso becomes chair of USC trustees, learning in higher temps, DeVos' school safety field trip: What's new in education

Jun. 1, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”
Around the state:
Jun. 1, 2018, 7:25 a.m.
May. 31, 2018, 10:05 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
State regulators suspended a UCLA cardiologist’s license, calling him a sexual predator.
Around the state:
May. 31, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
May. 31, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
May. 31, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
In the race for state superintendent of public instruction, standard party affiliations don’t much matter. The two major players here are teachers unions and charter schools — and their big spending tends to blur a clear picture of the front-runners.
May. 30, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
Outgoing state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Wednesday announced a new statewide effort to encourage students to learn more languages.
Called Global California 2030, its goal is to help more students become fluent in multiple tongues.
Torlakson said that by 2030, he wants half of the state’s 6.2 million K-12 students to participate in classes or programs that lead to proficiency in two or more languages. By 2040, he wants three out of four students to be proficient enough to earn the State Seal of Biliteracy.
May. 30, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Some parents at L.A.’s only school for the deaf think the school is in crisis and say they are considering withdrawing their children.
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sweeping probe into USC’s longtime campus gynecologist, saying it will investigate 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients.
May. 30, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
A jury on Tuesday convicted a man in the 2015 slaying of a
May. 30, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
