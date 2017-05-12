Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Members of the California Board of Education, in deciding to shut two Celerity charter schools, said they had lost confidence that runs them, which is under investigation.
- Gov. Jerry Brown says he'll withhold $50 million in UC budget money until the system makes recommended reforms.
Celerity denied, arguing over equity, Brown's UC recommendation: What's new in education today
Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The State Board of Education voted to close two Celerity charter schools.
- A video shows the San Bernardino elementary school shooter casually signing in and entering the school.
In California:
- UC President Janet Napolitano writes that the state's audit of her university system sparked "mischaracterizations" of her office's financial operations.
- Gov. Jerry Brown wants to withhold $50 million from UC's budget until the system adopts some of the audit's recommended reforms.
- This week's State Board of Education meeting turned emotional as members discussed complying with a major federal law.
Nationwide:
- An assistant principal in Pennsylvania resigned after he argued with teenage abortion protesters and the disagreement was caught on video.
- Florida is using public money to boost security at Jewish schools.