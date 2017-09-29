LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • California standardized test scores are out this morning, and scores on English and math basically flatlined this year.
  • Monica Garcia was chosen as president of the L.A. Board of Education on a 4-3 vote.
DeVos at Harvard, donating schools' food waste, childhood trauma awareness: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Advocates are promoting awareness of trauma during a child's first years. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A new law lets schools send food waste to food banks. The idea came from leaders of Los Angeles Unified, where students toss out $100,000 in food a day.
  • Cal State Dominguez Hills President Willie Hagan will retire at the end of the academic year.

In California:

  • Over 100 agencies and advocacy groups in California are promoting awareness and legislation to reduce early childhood trauma.
  • Teachers and administrators statewide say President Trump's immigration crackdown has scared students and made a focus on their wellness all the more important.

Nationwide:

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke at Harvard on Thursday. Her newest school choice analogy compares schools to food trucks. (An earlier version used Uber.)
  • Some colleges are installing vending machines where students can buy the morning-after pill.

 

Latest updates

