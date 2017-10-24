Rodriguez's arraignment, DeVos changes special ed rules, the children displaced by fires: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez pled not guilty to campaign finance money laundering charges Tuesday.
- What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Embattled Los Angeles Unified School Board member Ref Rodriguez appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea.
- A charter school is exposing immigrant kids to professional life early, so they begin the college application process on a level playing field.
In California:
- As long as children are living in poverty, California's graduation rate cannot reach 100%, an expert says.
- Schools are preparing to teach students made homeless by the wildfires in Northern California.
Nationwide:
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joined First Lady Melania Trump at an anti-bullying campaign appearance.
- A spokeswoman maintained that DeVos' decision to withdraw 72 regulatory documents on enforcement of a law for students with disabilities will have no policy implications, because the regulations are outdated. But others challenged that assertion.