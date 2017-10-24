Food
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
  • What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
Betsy DeVos

Rodriguez's arraignment, DeVos changes special ed rules, the children displaced by fires: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Ref Rodriguez (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Embattled Los Angeles Unified School Board member Ref Rodriguez appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea.
  • A charter school is exposing immigrant kids to professional life early, so they begin the college application process on a level playing field.

In California:

  • As long as children are living in poverty, California's graduation rate cannot reach 100%, an expert says.
  • Schools are preparing to teach students made homeless by the wildfires in Northern California.

Nationwide:

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joined First Lady Melania Trump at an anti-bullying campaign appearance.
  • A spokeswoman maintained that DeVos' decision to withdraw 72 regulatory documents on enforcement of a law for students with disabilities will have no policy implications, because the regulations are outdated. But others challenged that assertion.

Latest updates

