DeVos questioned on discrimination, missing ACT scores, Oakland's choice: What's new in education today

  • How the ACT scores of about 125 Los Angeles students got lost.
  • U.S. Senators asked DeVos, again, about whether a federally sponsored school voucher program would bar all kinds of discrimination.
Joy Resmovits
(Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The story of 125 local students' missing ACT scores.
  • A Los Angeles teen was shot just two days before he was supposed to graduate from high school.

In California:

  • Oakland has hired an insider to lead its schools.
  • The California Department of Education has created an app for school data.

Nationwide:

  • An 8-year-old girl — and her entire soccer team — were disqualified from a girls tournament in Nebraska. She says it's because of her short haircut.
  • At a Senate budget hearing, Betsy DeVos faced more questions about discrimination in private schools.

