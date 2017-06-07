DeVos questioned on discrimination, missing ACT scores, Oakland's choice: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- How the ACT scores of about 125 Los Angeles students got lost.
- U.S. Senators asked DeVos, again, about whether a federally sponsored school voucher program would bar all kinds of discrimination.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The story of 125 local students' missing ACT scores.
- A Los Angeles teen was shot just two days before he was supposed to graduate from high school.
In California:
- Oakland has hired an insider to lead its schools.
- The California Department of Education has created an app for school data.
Nationwide:
- An 8-year-old girl — and her entire soccer team — were disqualified from a girls tournament in Nebraska. She says it's because of her short haircut.
- At a Senate budget hearing, Betsy DeVos faced more questions about discrimination in private schools.