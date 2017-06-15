King's last-minute contract extension, a Cal State voice, DeVos' delay: What's new in education today

Quick programming note: You can expect us to slow down a bit during the summer months. But we'll be back at full speed by the time school is in session.

In and around Los Angeles:

A look at the politics behind Michelle King's contract extension.

What exactly are affiliated charter schools?

Statewide:

A new study says minority male students face too many hurdles on the road to completing high school and entering college.

Meet California State University student trustee Maggie White, a student leader who's learned a lot about the CSU system.

Nationwide: