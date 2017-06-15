LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Steve Zimmer pulled off a political triumph in Tuesday's vote to extend L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King's contract, and now the two incoming board members are inheriting a longer commitment to her.
  • L.A. Unified is moving closer to creating a simplified school enrollment portal.
Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

King's last-minute contract extension, a Cal State voice, DeVos' delay: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Quick programming note: You can expect us to slow down a bit during the summer months. But we'll be back at full speed by the time school is in session. 

In and around Los Angeles:

Statewide:

  • A new study says minority male students face too many hurdles on the road to completing high school and entering college.
  • Meet California State University student trustee Maggie White, a student leader who's learned a lot about the CSU system.

Nationwide:

  • Our new poet laureate is a Princeton professor from California.
  • Betsy DeVos could breakup the fragile bipartisan coalition of charter school supporters.
  • DeVos is delaying and considering canceling two new rules aimed to protect students from predatory for-profit colleges. It's part of the administration's "regulatory reset."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
71°