Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Steve Zimmer pulled off a political triumph in Tuesday's vote to extend L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King's contract, and now the two incoming board members are inheriting a longer commitment to her.
- L.A. Unified is moving closer to creating a simplified school enrollment portal.
King's last-minute contract extension, a Cal State voice, DeVos' delay: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
Quick programming note: You can expect us to slow down a bit during the summer months. But we'll be back at full speed by the time school is in session.
In and around Los Angeles:
- A look at the politics behind Michelle King's contract extension.
- What exactly are affiliated charter schools?
Statewide:
- A new study says minority male students face too many hurdles on the road to completing high school and entering college.
- Meet California State University student trustee Maggie White, a student leader who's learned a lot about the CSU system.
Nationwide:
- Our new poet laureate is a Princeton professor from California.
- Betsy DeVos could breakup the fragile bipartisan coalition of charter school supporters.
- DeVos is delaying and considering canceling two new rules aimed to protect students from predatory for-profit colleges. It's part of the administration's "regulatory reset."