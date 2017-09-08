LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
  • Betsy DeVos blasted the Obama administration's guidance on how colleges should handle rape accusations, but stopped short of relaxing those rules.
  • Education officials at all levels vowed to protect immigrant students after a Trump administration decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
A Times special report, DeVos' Title IX speech, free tampons in school: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • DeVos announced that she was launching a formal review process to overhaul federal guidelines for handling campus sexual assault.
  • Five former Education secretaries are pressing Congress to support DACA.

Latest updates

