A Times special report, DeVos' Title IX speech, free tampons in school: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.

Betsy DeVos blasted the Obama administration's guidance on how colleges should handle rape accusations, but stopped short of relaxing those rules.

Education officials at all levels vowed to protect immigrant students after a Trump administration decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.