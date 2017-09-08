Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
- Betsy DeVos blasted the Obama administration's guidance on how colleges should handle rape accusations, but stopped short of relaxing those rules.
- Education officials at all levels vowed to protect immigrant students after a Trump administration decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
A Times special report, DeVos' Title IX speech, free tampons in school: What's new in education
In and around Los Angeles:
- How did an L.A. County public school district boost its declining enrollment? It started an online school and signed up children attending Catholic schools. A Times special report.
- Betsy DeVos used the expulsion of USC student Matt Boermeeser as an example of how the federal government has created a "failed system" for investigating sexual assault on campus.
- L.A. Unified is trying out new sex education lessons as early as fourth grade.
In California:
- What DeVos' speech might mean for California schools.
- A California lawmaker is pushing for public schools to put free tampons and pads in school bathrooms.
Nationwide:
- DeVos announced that she was launching a formal review process to overhaul federal guidelines for handling campus sexual assault.
- Five former Education secretaries are pressing Congress to support DACA.