Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
A teacher's defamation lawsuit, what USC knew, Texas' bathroom bill fight: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- USC officials faced more than a year of questioning from the L.A. Times reporters about its former medical school dean before a scandal broke.
- A senior L.A. Unified official will run the troubled Inglewood Unified schools.
- Fired L.A. Unified teacher Rafe Esquith can sue the district for defamation, a court ruled.
In California:
- Thanks to a new class, more girls and minorities are taking AP computer science tests.
- The state's teacher pension system beat its earnings target for the last fiscal year.
Nationwide:
- A Texas Senate committee approved a bill that would restrict access to bathrooms, showers and changing facilities in government buildings and public schools based on the sex listed on a person’s birth certificate.
- How one school that serves students with disabilities could be affected by changes to healthcare policy.