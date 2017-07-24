LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • USC's medical school dean called his predecessor's alleged actions "horrible and despicable."
  • Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin has been out of the public eye since 2003. Now, she's running for governor.
A teacher's defamation lawsuit, what USC knew, Texas' bathroom bill fight: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Rafe Esquith

In and around Los Angeles:

  • USC officials faced more than a year of questioning from the L.A. Times reporters about its former medical school dean before a scandal broke.
  • A senior L.A. Unified official will run the troubled Inglewood Unified schools.
  • Fired L.A. Unified teacher Rafe Esquith can sue the district for defamation, a court ruled.

In California:

  • Thanks to a new class, more girls and minorities are taking AP computer science tests.
  • The state's teacher pension system beat its earnings target for the last fiscal year.

Nationwide:

  • A Texas Senate committee approved a bill that would restrict access to bathrooms, showers and changing facilities in government buildings and public schools based on the sex listed on a person’s birth certificate.
  • How one school that serves students with disabilities could be affected by changes to healthcare policy.

