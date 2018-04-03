Advertisement
Essential Education: Searching for L.A. Unified's newest leader
1157 posts
  • K-12
  • school safety
By

Fallen boy found, sex ed controversy in Fremont, the Parkland generation: What's new in education

Jesse Hernandez, 13, was rescued early Monday morning after spending 12 hours in the city's sewer system.
Jesse Hernandez, 13, was rescued early Monday morning after spending 12 hours in the city's sewer system. (Los Angeles Fire Department)

In and around Los Angeles:

The 13-year-old boy who fell into a Griffith Park drain pipe was found alive. “I was just praying to God to help me and not to die,” he later said.

L.A. Unified settled a $20,000 lawsuit filed on behalf of a girl whose bus driver allegedly declined to pick her up in a high-crime neighborhood.

By Jenny Jarvie

The political potential of millennials remains untapped because they don't vote. Will Parkland change that?

Kobey Lofton is 15 — too young to vote, but not too young to get political.

By

Boy speaks out after sewer pipe rescue: 'I was just praying to God to help me and to not die'

During the 12 hours he spent in the city’s vast network of sewer tunnels, Jesse Hernandez was praying.

  • K-12
  • LAUSD
  • school safety
By

Finding a new LAUSD superintendent, getting students to continuation school, Trump tweets about Dreamers: What's new in education

L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left.
L.A. Unified Interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian, left. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Time)

In and around Los Angeles:

L.A. Unified’s board is starting to interview superintendent candidates this week.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued after he fell 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide drainage pipe in Griffith Park. Officials say the pipe led to the L.A. River.

  • K-12
  • HS Insider
By Lily Richman and Sarah Wang

Why we marched for our lives

Brentwood High School junior Lily Richman holds a sign at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles Saturday, March 24.
Brentwood High School junior Lily Richman holds a sign at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles Saturday, March 24. (Photo courtesy of Lily Richman)

High School Insider students Sarah Wang,  a sophomore at Arcadia High School, and Lily Richman, a junior at Brentwood High School, were among the hundreds of thousands who participated in last week’s March for Our Lives.

They shared their experiences in a joint piece that in places reads like a poem. 

Sarah Wang: With every step I took, it was a step toward a day when my right to live will not be taken away by an AR-15.

By

In Easter Sunday tirade, a frustrated Trump suggests he will make no deal to help Dreamers

President Trump on Easter Sunday appeared to rule out efforts to revive deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought illegally to the United States as children, tweeting “NO MORE DACA DEAL!”

By

So who could be the next Los Angeles schools superintendent?

The search for the next superintendent to lead Los Angeles’ public schools moves into high gear this week as the school board starts to interview and discuss candidates Monday and Tuesday.

  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • LAUSD
By

New guidelines for protecting immigrant students, Howard building occupied, reporting on 'ineffective teachers': What's new in education

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

Stevante Clark called for more resources for students at his brother Stephon’s funeral.

A local teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

By

In Oklahoma schools, bosses are helping teachers go on strike

Earlier this month, Melissa Abdo visited a class of future schoolteachers — education majors at Oklahoma State University.

  • K-12
By

California tells schools how they should protect students from immigration enforcement

As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.

The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.

