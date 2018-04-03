Fallen boy found, sex ed controversy in Fremont, the Parkland generation: What's new in education

Brentwood High School junior Lily Richman holds a sign at the March for Our Lives in Los Angeles Saturday, March 24. (Photo courtesy of Lily Richman)

High School Insider students Sarah Wang, a sophomore at Arcadia High School, and Lily Richman, a junior at Brentwood High School, were among the hundreds of thousands who participated in last week’s March for Our Lives.

They shared their experiences in a joint piece that in places reads like a poem.

Sarah Wang: With every step I took, it was a step toward a day when my right to live will not be taken away by an AR-15.