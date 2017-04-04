Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Meet the Hindu chaplain who leads the way at USC.
- Assemblyman Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) announced his candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Fewer foreign UC applicants, a new schools chief candidate and March Madness reimagined: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The L.A. Board of Education will hold several committee meetings today. You can watch them here.
- If March Madness rewarded schools that help alumni increase their earnings, UCLA would be a leader.
In California:
- Fewer international students are applying to the University of California.
Nationwide: