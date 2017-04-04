LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

Fewer foreign UC applicants, a new schools chief candidate and March Madness reimagined: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Jim Cole / Associated Press)
(Jim Cole / Associated Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • The L.A. Board of Education will hold several committee meetings today. You can watch them here.
  • If March Madness rewarded schools that help alumni increase their earnings, UCLA would be a leader.

In California:

  • Assemblyman Tony Thurmond announced his candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction.
  • Fewer international students are applying to the University of California.

Nationwide:

  • U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited Ft. Bragg.
  • Ben Carson wants to use his Cabinet post to guide education policy.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°