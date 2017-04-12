LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • What to do to help children who have experienced a school shooting. Even if they only heard about it, they may still need to know they're safe.
  • L.A. police arrest a USC undergraduate on suspicion of sexually assaulting another student.
Graduation rate debate, mapping school shootings: What's new in education today

Nita Lelyveld
North Park Elementary students heading to meet parents. (Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • There's much to be learned at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, coming up soon at USC. Our education team will be out in force on April 23. 
In California:

  • The state schools chief announces that the statewide high school graduation rate is now just over 83% of the state's high school graduates last year. But some question whether graduates learned what they needed to.
  • Our editorial board weighs in on a Claremont-McKenna College incident in which protesters blocked entrance to a campus lecture. 
  • Laguna Beach sixth-graders learn about the past by interviewing their grandparents and older neighbors and friends.

In the nation:

Latest updates

