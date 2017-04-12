Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- What to do to help children who have experienced a school shooting. Even if they only heard about it, they may still need to know they're safe.
- L.A. police arrest a USC undergraduate on suspicion of sexually assaulting another student.
Graduation rate debate, mapping school shootings: What's new in education today
|Nita Lelyveld
In and around Los Angeles:
- There's much to be learned at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, coming up soon at USC. Our education team will be out in force on April 23.
In California:
- The state schools chief announces that the statewide high school graduation rate is now just over 83% of the state's high school graduates last year. But some question whether graduates learned what they needed to.
- Our editorial board weighs in on a Claremont-McKenna College incident in which protesters blocked entrance to a campus lecture.
- Laguna Beach sixth-graders learn about the past by interviewing their grandparents and older neighbors and friends.
In the nation:
- The San Bernardino school shooting was just the latest of many. This map shows where they've happened nationwide.
- After a school shooting, helping students cope.
- More and more colleges and universities no longer require test scores when students apply.
