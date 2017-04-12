Graduation rate debate, mapping school shootings: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles:

A USC undergraduate is arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another student.

In California:

The state schools chief announces that the statewide high school graduation rate is now just over 83% of the state's high school graduates last year. But some question whether graduates learned what they needed to.

Our editorial board weighs in on a Claremont-McKenna College incident in which protesters blocked entrance to a campus lecture.

Laguna Beach sixth-graders learn about the past by interviewing their grandparents and older neighbors and friends.

In the nation:

The San Bernardino school shooting was just the latest of many. This map shows where they've happened nationwide.

After a school shooting, helping students cope.

More and more colleges and universities no longer require test scores when students apply.

