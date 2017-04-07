High school students have one week left to submit creations for the Congressional Art Competition

Do you know a high school student who likes to paint, draw, make collages or take photos?

If so, why not spread the word about the Congressional Art Competition?

The first-place winner gets a free trip to Washington, with the winning art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Rules state, by the way, that submitted work can't "depict subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature."

Entries are due by April 14. You can learn more here.