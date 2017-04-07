Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- UCLA is working to fill all 4,350 freshman seats by appealing directly to students.
- The L.A. County Board of Education voted not to renew a charter school that had moved three times in less than four years.
High school students have one week left to submit creations for the Congressional Art Competition
Do you know a high school student who likes to paint, draw, make collages or take photos?
If so, why not spread the word about the Congressional Art Competition?
The first-place winner gets a free trip to Washington, with the winning art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.
Rules state, by the way, that submitted work can't "depict subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature."