Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
  • Two Anaheim students were arrested for allegedly plotting acts of violence at their high school.
High schoolers walk out, assessing alternative schools, a possible student loan shuffle: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Emily Kask / Hartford Courant)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Students at the Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts walked out of classes after one teenager accused another of rape.
  • Two Anaheim high school students were arrested Thursday for allegedly plotting to plant bombs and commit other acts of violence at their school.

In California:

  • A guide for students who are finishing high school without diplomas.
  • State officials are trying to figure out how best to measure alternative schools in California's school accountability plan.

Nationwide:

  • A high school principal in Texas resigned and shot himself in the school parking lot.
  • The U.S. Department of Education is considering moving the responsibility for managing student loans over to Treasury.

Latest updates

