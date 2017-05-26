Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
- Two Anaheim students were arrested for allegedly plotting acts of violence at their high school.
High schoolers walk out, assessing alternative schools, a possible student loan shuffle: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Students at the Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts walked out of classes after one teenager accused another of rape.
- Two Anaheim high school students were arrested Thursday for allegedly plotting to plant bombs and commit other acts of violence at their school.
In California:
- A guide for students who are finishing high school without diplomas.
- State officials are trying to figure out how best to measure alternative schools in California's school accountability plan.
Nationwide:
- A high school principal in Texas resigned and shot himself in the school parking lot.
- The U.S. Department of Education is considering moving the responsibility for managing student loans over to Treasury.