Katehi's salary, charter school 'blood money,' a hair salon for LGBTQ youth: What's new in education

- Gov. Brown vetoed a bill that would have forced school districts with zero tolerance policies toward substance abuse to hold community-wide conversations on whether expulsions deter students from seeking help.
- Former UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi, who resigned following an ethics probe, is back on faculty with a salary of over $300,000.
In and around Los Angeles:
- Inside a genderqueer stylist's roving hair salon for LGBTQ youth.
- L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King is calling on UC Irvine to readmit incoming freshmen who have met the school's GPA standards.
In California:
- Linda Katehi, who resigned as UC Davis chancellor following an ethics inquiry, is back on the school's faculty — and making more than $300,000 a year, doing research and teaching a class that meets once every Friday.
- Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required school districts with zero-tolerance policies to look at the nexus between expulsion and suicide.
Nationwide:
- The Justice Department's civil rights division might soon investigate and sue colleges over affirmative action policies that are perceived to discriminate against white applicants.
- Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan urged charter school leaders to reject federal funding if Trump goes through with his proposed cuts to education. He called the charter cash "blood money."