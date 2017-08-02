Katehi's salary, charter school 'blood money,' a hair salon for LGBTQ youth: What's new in education

LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Gov. Brown vetoed a bill that would have forced school districts with zero tolerance policies toward substance abuse to hold community-wide conversations on whether expulsions deter students from seeking help.
  • Former UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi, who resigned following an ethics probe, is back on faculty with a salary of over $300,000.
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Inside a genderqueer stylist's roving hair salon for LGBTQ youth.
  • L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King is calling on UC Irvine to readmit incoming freshmen who have met the school's GPA standards.

In California:

  • Linda Katehi, who resigned as UC Davis chancellor following an ethics inquiry, is back on the school's faculty — and making more than $300,000 a year, doing research and teaching a class that meets once every Friday.
  • Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required school districts with zero-tolerance policies to look at the nexus between expulsion and suicide.

Nationwide:

  • The Justice Department's civil rights division might soon investigate and sue colleges over affirmative action policies that are perceived to discriminate against white applicants.
  • Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan urged charter school leaders to reject federal funding if Trump goes through with his proposed cuts to education. He called the charter cash "blood money."

