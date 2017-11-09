L.A. gets $11.2 million grant for tutoring, summer classes, college-readiness prep

Los Angeles will receive an $11.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a program that helps local students with tutoring, summer classes and college-readiness preparation, officials announced Thursday.

The money will be used to provide help for about 2,000 students in 16 area schools stretching from East Hollywood to the northeast San Fernando Valley.

The schools are in Promise Zones or Promise Neighborhoods, designations that help impoverished areas receive federal funds for economic or educational uses.

Youth Policy Institute, a local nonprofit that provides education and support services, will oversee the grant.

Surrounded by students and educators at a high school in Hollywood on Thursday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said students from working-class areas should have the same chance to succeed as those from wealthier neighborhoods.

“For families we know that are living from paycheck to paycheck, it’s tough to hire tutors that other parents can afford in other parts of town. Or to do the test-prep course,” Garcetti said.

“We know students who don’t have anyone in the family who has ever graduated, [so] how do you fill out a financial aid form or even prepare for college once you get in?”

The city has received similar Promise Zone and Promise Neighborhood grants in the past, including in 2014 and earlier this year.