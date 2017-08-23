Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- How L.A. Unified built 131 new campuses and expanded 65 existing ones over 20 years for the cost of $10 billion.
- L.A. Unified's school board members fought in a proxy war over a state law. Charter school supporters won.
The eclipse at L.A. schools, a charter school proxy fight, simplifying college aid: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- How students in L.A. public schools experienced the eclipse.
- Charter school backers on the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education prevailed in a proxy fight over a state law.
In California:
- The state's government agency in charge of college financial aid is trying to simplify the process.
- School districts are trying to cultivate Spanish-speaking teachers.
Nationwide:
- A new poll finds that more minorities than white adults regret decisions they made about their schooling.
- A look at abstinence-only sex education and the lack of evidence that it works.