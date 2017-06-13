L.A. school board approves last-minute extension for Supt. King

In an effort to keep current district leadership in charge, a majority on the Board of Education has approved a contract extension for Michelle King.

The 6-1 vote to extend King's contract to June 2020 occurred as two new board members are poised to take office next month, shifting the board majority to one that was heavily backed by supporters of charter schools.

Neither of the new board members has indicated that they want to replace King — nor have any current board members — but choosing and evaluating the superintendent is a primary function of the board. In large urban districts, it's fairly common for a new board, or a board with a new majority, to want to pick its own leader.

Monica Garcia was the only board member to vote against the extension.

There's precedent for an outgoing board to extend a superintendent's contract, but it didn't end well. In 1999, the outgoing board extended the contract of Supt. Ruben Zacarias. The new board replaced him anyway, but had to pay a larger buyout because of the earlier board's action.

The board hired King in January, 2016 to succeed Ramon Cortines, who had just retired. King received a contract starting at $350,000 per year and running through June 2018.

No details on the terms of the contract extension were announced.