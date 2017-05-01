Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was supposed to appear at a local school on Monday, but the engagement has been canceled.
- A charter school chain that is under investigation risks losing its school accreditation.
L.A. Unified considered closing schools for May Day protests
|Sonali Kohli
Los Angeles Unified school officials want students to be active this May Day — but through conversation inside the classroom, not protests in the streets.
A number of organizations, including the L.A. Unified teachers union, urged the district to close schools Monday so that teachers and students could march. The district decided last month to keep them open.