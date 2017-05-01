LOCAL
May Day live updates: Organizers expect 100,000 marchers in Los Angeles
Here's the latest

  • Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was supposed to appear at a local school on Monday, but the engagement has been canceled.
  • A charter school chain that is under investigation risks losing its school accreditation.


L.A. Unified considered closing schools for May Day protests

Sonali Kohli

Los Angeles Unified school officials want students to be active this May Day — but through conversation inside the classroom, not protests in the streets.

A number of organizations, including the L.A. Unified teachers union, urged the district to close schools Monday so that teachers and students could march. The district decided last month to keep them open.

Latest updates

