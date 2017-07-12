Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- An obscure L.A. city commission voted Monday to increase school board members' to $125,000.
- What, exactly, is "credit recovery," the nearly $50 million program L.A. Unified is using to help students make up classes they failed and graduate?
L.A. Unified's credit-recovery research grant, board members' pay increase: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- After years of low salaries, L.A. Unified's school board members will see a huge pay increase — to $125,000 a year.
- The district got a $3.26-million federal grant to study how online credit recovery compares with in-person makeup classes.
In California:
- What we'll be following at the State Board of Education meeting.
- The board has to define what an "ineffective teacher" is. The current proposal doesn't look at teacher performance.
- UCLA's regents are tackling budget and admissions issues at this week's meeting.
Nationwide:
- Hate-based incidents in schools have more than tripled in Montgomery County, Md. — a suburban district outside Washington.
Thousands of special-needs students in New York City aren't getting the services they need because they can't find the right specialists.