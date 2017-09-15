LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • L.A. school board Ref Rodriguez faces three felony counts of conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, among other charges.
  • Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.
A blindsided L.A. school board, a $150-million settlement, arrests at Berkeley: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified school board members and charter school advocates said they got no warning about Ref Rodriguez's legal troubles before the news broke Wednesday.
  • L.A. Unified agreed to pour $151 million into 50 schools in a settlement over whether the district appropriately spends money earmarked for English learners, students from low-income families and students in the foster-care system.

In California:

  • Some UC Berkeley professors are calling for a shutdown of classes and activities when conservative speakers visit campus during "Free Speech Week." 
  • Nine people were arrested in protests at UC Berkeley over conservative writer Ben Shapiro's visit.
  • The State Board of Education approved and submitted California's plan for satisfying the Every Student Succeeds Act, but some say the document lacks urgency on equity.

Nationwide:

  • Some question Trump's early pledges of commitment to historically black colleges.
  • Harvard has revoked its invitation to Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow at the Kennedy School.

Latest updates

