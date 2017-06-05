Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- On Friday, DeVos visited a charter school, where she pet a lizard, toured a science fair and answered reporters' questions, sort of.
- L.A. Unified wants to know what you think about its plan to address accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
USC's high transfer rate, California's poor college enrollment record, a DeVos school visit: What's new in education
Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- USC accepts about 1,500 transfer students a year, way more than other elite private colleges. Many come from community college.
- Los Angeles Unified is not renewing the contracts of 115 administrators. They'll have the option of being reassigned to other positions.
- A recap of this year's high school sports season.
In California:
- California needs to boost the number of high school graduates who go on to college and complete a degree in order to meet the state's workplace needs.
- Save the Frogs is one nonprofit that is helping California's schools implement the new science standards.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos visited a Washington, D.C., charter school on Friday, and in response to a question about school discipline rate gaps, said all students have unique needs.
- Harvard has rescinded the admission of more than 10 students because of their participation in memes that made fun of sexual assault and the Holocaust among other things.