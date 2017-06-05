LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • On Friday, DeVos visited a charter school, where she pet a lizard, toured a science fair and answered reporters' questions, sort of.
  • L.A. Unified wants to know what you think about its plan to address accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
USC's high transfer rate, California's poor college enrollment record, a DeVos school visit: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • USC accepts about 1,500 transfer students a year, way more than other elite private colleges. Many come from community college.
  • Los Angeles Unified is not renewing the contracts of 115 administrators. They'll have the option of being reassigned to other positions.
  • A recap of this year's high school sports season.

In California:

  • California needs to boost the number of high school graduates who go on to college and complete a degree in order to meet the state's workplace needs.
  • Save the Frogs is one nonprofit that is helping California's schools implement the new science standards.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos visited a Washington, D.C., charter school on Friday, and in response to a question about school discipline rate gaps, said all students have unique needs.
  • Harvard has rescinded the admission of more than 10 students because of their participation in memes that made fun of sexual assault and the Holocaust among other things.

Latest updates

