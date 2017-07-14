LAUSD's 'Blue Whale Challenge' warning, UC's $800 million spending plan: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The University of regents board will vote Thursday on a proposal to allow the consideration of recommendation letters for up to 15% of freshman applicants.
- The State Board of Education is trying to submit a federal plan to U.S. Education secretary Betsy DeVos on time.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- An unfounded bomb threat led to an evacuation at UCLA.
- Los Angeles Unified School District is warning parents about a social media challenges that encourages suicide, called "The Blue Whale Challenge."
In California:
- The University of California regents approved an $800-million spending plan after applying a new level of scrutiny of the system's finances.
- The board also approved a proposal to allow campuses to use recommendation letters in a limited number of admissions cases.
- California's State Board of Education voted to move forward with an incomplete plan for satisfying the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Nationwide:
- U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos' deputy in charge of civil rights enforcement has apologized for glib comments she made about classifying rape accusations.
- DeVos is speaking at the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group, in Denver next week. Before starting as Education secretary, her group, the American Federation for Children, had close ties to the council.