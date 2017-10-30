Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
- How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
LAUSD's clown ban, a fast track to math teaching, discussing the Big One: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- For the second year in a row, L.A. Unified is banning clown costumes on campuses.
- Here are some (mostly) kid-friendly Halloween activities across L.A.
In California:
- How to talk about natural disasters with your kids.
- Because of a chronic teacher shortage, four Cal State campuses will soon speed up the path to getting a math teaching credential.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos' calendar is full of meetings with religious leaders and school voucher advocates.
- An op-ed examines the connection between child poverty and immigration laws.