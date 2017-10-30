LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
  • How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
LAUSD's clown ban, a fast track to math teaching, discussing the Big One: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
No Pennywise costumes are allowed at LAUSD campuses. (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • For the second year in a row, L.A. Unified is banning clown costumes on campuses. 
  • Here are some (mostly) kid-friendly Halloween activities across L.A. 

In California:

  • How to talk about natural disasters with your kids.
  • Because of a chronic teacher shortage, four Cal State campuses will soon speed up the path to getting a math teaching credential.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos' calendar is full of meetings with religious leaders and school voucher advocates.
  • An op-ed examines the connection between child poverty and immigration laws.

Latest updates

