  • University of California President Janet Napolitano disputed the findings of a scathing state audit.
  • Teachers at a group of Sacramento charter schools founded by former Mayor Kevin Johnson are trying to unionize.
Lunch debt, a rape charge at USC, turning to Trump for relief on science tests: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits

In and around Los Angeles:

  • The L.A. County district attorney's office charged a USC student in the rape of a fellow student "by use of drugs."
  • School board candidates debated what L.A. Unified should do to address the growing costs of benefits.

In California:

  • Twice rebuffed by the Obama administration, the state is now asking Betsy DeVos to let California drop an old science test. 
  • UC officials face questioning about the blistering state audit of its finances and salaries.

Nationwide: 

  • Is New York stepping away from the Common Core?
  • Some schools are withholding food options from students who are behind on lunch payments.

Latest updates

