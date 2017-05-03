Lunch debt, a rape charge at USC, turning to Trump for relief on science tests: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- University of California President Janet Napolitano disputed the findings of a scathing state audit.
- Teachers at a group of Sacramento charter schools founded by former Mayor Kevin Johnson are trying to unionize.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The L.A. County district attorney's office charged a USC student in the rape of a fellow student "by use of drugs."
- School board candidates debated what L.A. Unified should do to address the growing costs of benefits.
In California:
- Twice rebuffed by the Obama administration, the state is now asking Betsy DeVos to let California drop an old science test.
- UC officials face questioning about the blistering state audit of its finances and salaries.
Nationwide:
- Is New York stepping away from the Common Core?
- Some schools are withholding food options from students who are behind on lunch payments.