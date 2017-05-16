Melvoin 'humbled' by Zimmer's concession, plans to start by tackling fiscal transparency

When Nick Melvoin arrived at his victory party, he was swarmed by friends, family members, campaign workers. An independent documentary crew chronicling public education in California followed his every conversation.

Melvoin said he's been spending time since the primary knocking on doors, "knowing that we have to overcome some of these Trump accusations." What he meant was the efforts to connect him with Trump and his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"This is not a Trump-leaning district, thank God," Melvoin said. He said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the early returns that gave him a 6,000-vote lead.

Just about half an hour later, Melvoin heard rumblings that his opponent Steve Zimmer had conceded.

His first response was this: "The nastiness of this campaign masks the deep respect that I have for Steve. I feel grateful and humble."

But by 10 p.m., Melvoin, who still hadn't heard from Zimmer, said, "Votes determine elections, not concessions."

After he heard that Zimmer didn't plan on calling him, he said it was unfortunate, but it couldn't be helped. He said he planned on calling Zimmer once he deemed it appropriate to do so — when more votes have been counted.

"Now the hard work begins," Melvoin went on. "The first thing is healing this divide. I'm humbled, and committed to showing those who didn't vote for me that I'm an all-kids candidate.

Melvoin says he would reach out to Zimmer and to teachers union leader Alex Caputo-Pearl about working together.

Once he's on the board, he said, he wants to immediately push hard for transparency in district finances and performance.

How did Melvoin get so far as a candidate representing change at a time when the district is touting improvements such as increased graduation rates?

"People saw beneath the graduation rates and saw under a hood, a district that says its budget is balanced but has a $13.5-billion pension liability," he said.