Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- New school board member Kelly Gonez benefited from the support of charter school advocates in the May election. But she thinks charter school growth should be limited, and that the schools would be better if they were unionized.
- How an effort to improve math education at L.A. Trade-Tech sparked an investigation that found evidence of grade falsification.
Melvoin's charter choice, homeless community-college students, raising your voice: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Nick Melvoin, one of two newly elected L.A. Unified school board members backed by charter school supporters, has hired a charter school advocate as his chief of staff.
- A new survey found that one in five L.A. community college students is homeless.
In California:
- A new UCLA study found that sixth-graders who attend racially diverse schools in the state feel safer and less alone than their peers.
- You have until tomorrow to comment on how California implements a major education law.
Nationwide:
- The Trump administration's shift in philosophy on investigating discrimination against transgender students has led to this lawsuit.
- The Republicans' healthcare bill could harm students with disabilities, whose schools benefit from services and equipment paid by Medicaid.