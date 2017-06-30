LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • New school board member Kelly Gonez benefited from the support of charter school advocates in the May election. But she thinks charter school growth should be limited, and that the schools would be better if they were unionized.
  • How an effort to improve math education at L.A. Trade-Tech sparked an investigation that found evidence of grade falsification.
Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsFor ParentsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Melvoin's charter choice, homeless community-college students, raising your voice: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • A new UCLA study found that sixth-graders who attend racially diverse schools in the state feel safer and less alone than their peers.
  • You have until tomorrow to comment on how California implements a major education law.

Nationwide:

  • The Trump administration's shift in philosophy on investigating discrimination against transgender students has led to this lawsuit. 
  • The Republicans' healthcare bill could harm students with disabilities, whose schools benefit from services and equipment paid by Medicaid.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
66°