- Los Angeles Unified boasts an increasing graduation rate, but the district hasn't fully tracked the courses students take to make up classes they've failed.
- How an effort to improve math education at L.A. Trade-Tech sparked an investigation that found evidence of grade falsification.
Michelle King's future, affordable private colleges, the three-year MD: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- How will the newly configured L.A. Unified school board affect Supt. Michelle King, whose contract recently was extended?
- Some small private schools like the University of La Verne are making themselves affordable and supporting their surrounding communities.
In California:
- Oakland Unified is expanding its use of a math program called Spatial-Temporal Math, which uses no words, numbers or symbols in the early grades.
- UC Davis and Kaiser's joint medical school program is one of about a dozen nationwide to offer a degree in three years.
Nationwide:
- Chicago's graduation goals for K-12 students soon will include having a plan for the future.
- Schools are beginning to rethink the embarrassing ways they tell students they don't have enough money for a hot lunch.